Gloria Isabelle Pearlman, of Leisure World, died on Jan. 26. She was 82.

She was the beloved wife of George Pearlman; loving mother of Alan (Robin) Pearlman, Vickie (Michael) Torchin and Pam (Robert) Friedman; and cherished grandmother of Ryan (Danielle) Pearlman, Jenny (Jon) Matejov, Allison and Joely Friedman. Gloria was predeceased by her parents Honey and Norman Shapiro.