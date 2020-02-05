Stanley J. Nasoff

Stanley J. Nasoff, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 2.

He was the beloved husband of Shirley Lester Nasoff and the late Bernice “Bunny” Nasoff; devoted father of Marc (Carla), Audrey Lynn and Richard Nasoff; stepfather of Rachel Moxley and Adam (Cindy) Lester; cherished grandfather of Adam (April), Cory (Katie), Justin and Rachael Nasoff and Jack and Sarah Moxley; and great-grandfather of Lucas and Sylas Perry. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

