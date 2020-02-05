Stanley B. Rosen

Stanley Baer Rosen, of Bethesda, died on Jan. 31. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris Rein Rosen; devoted father of Steven (Meryl) Rosen, Gary (Carol) Rosen and Robbie (nee Rosen) (Adam) Weissenberg; loving brother of the late Louise Cohen; and cherished grandfather of Daniel, Jenny, Andrew, Kasey, Ally and Paula. He is also survived by his long-time devoted companion, Marilyn Rubenstein.

Contributions may be made to I Am ALS (iamals.org) or to the Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center Foundation-Cancer Care Fund, 11890 Healing Way, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.