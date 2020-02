Edward P. Schiffman, of Ashburn, died on Feb. 2. He was 76.

Ed, a proud native New Yorker, was an entrepreneur and a businessman. He was the former owner of VSI Inc., a secretarial placement agency in Rockville, and Bagel Buddies,

a bagel deli in Fairfax. Ed was the beloved husband of Marsha for 53 years; devoted father of son Scott (Courtney); and adored grandfather of Danielle, Ryan and Bryce. S

ervices entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.