Madeline Shere, of Bethesda, died on Jan. 28.

She was the beloved wife of Kenneth Shere; loving mother of Reenie (Edwin) Kraft, Elisa (Jeff) Ruehlmann and Jeremy (Marci) Shere; dear sister of Lorraine (the late Norman) Edelstein; and cherished grandmother of Alex, Sean, Samuel, Benjamin and Abigail. Contributions may be made to Hadassah or to Congregation Har Shalom.