Howard Sidney Spungen, of Frederick, died on Jan. 29.

He was the beloved husband of the late Betty Troeger Spungen; father of Neal Spungen, Gail Lepp and Judi Spungen; brother of the late Nettie Richter; grandfather of Jonathan Spungen, Leah Spungen, Shira Lepp, Adina Lepp, Devora Lepp, David Lepp, Ada Douglass and Josh Douglass; and great-grandfather of Maya Lepp.

Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation.