Allen “Fuzzy” Theodore Sterman, of Washington, died Jan. 25. He was 89.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Cardon Richardson and Paul Sterman; brother Sidney Sterman; sister Janet Resh; grandchildren Juliette and Ethan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Betsy Sterman, and son Thomas Sterman.