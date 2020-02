David Schneider, of Gaithersburg, died on Feb. 3. He was the beloved husband of Victoria Schneider; devoted father of Jenna and Elise Schneider; cherished son of Milton Schneider and the late Barbara Schneider; and loving brother of Ron Schneider (Barbara Hoss-Schneider). Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.