Margery B. Passett, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 3. She was the beloved wife for 63 years to the late Barry Passett; loving mother of Alex Passett (Julie), Sara Dean (David) and Andrew Passett; adoring grandmother of Aaron, Aliya, Tobiah, Isaac, Madeline and Max; sister-in-law of Margery London (Shelly); aunt to Matt London (Joanne), Eric London (Holly) and Nick Terry (Maryam); and great aunt to Rachel, Eve, Ben and Zoe.

Margery worked at Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells) as a legislative specialist and at the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. She volunteered in the Obama White House Correspondence Office, The Library of Congress, Chevy Chase Library and PAL (People Animals Love). Contributions may be made to PAL or to the Montgomery Hospice.