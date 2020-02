Doris Oshinsky, of Rockville, died on Feb. 4. She was the beloved wife of the late Sol Oshinsky; devoted mother of Arnold Oshinsky (Rosemary), Carol Oshinsky, Stanley Oshinsky (Lynn), William Oshinsky (Elissa) and John Oshinsky (Joni); and loving grandmother of Alexander, Marcus, Ryan, Tena, Scott, Risa, Daniel (Sally), Ellen, Samuel, Charlie and Michael. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.