Rosenberg – Orfaly

Michael Jacob Rosenberg

Elizabeth Schaefer Orfaly

Zella Shabasson and Julian Rosenberg of Silver Spring announce the marriage of their son, Michael Jacob Rosenberg to Elizabeth Schaefer Orfaly on November 10, 2019. Elizabeth is the daughter of Abby Schaefer and Lawrence Orfaly of New York City.

Elizabeth graduated from the Ethical Culture Fieldston School and Oberlin College. She earned an MAT in Early Childhood Education from Trinity College. Elizabeth is a teacher at Creative Minds International Public Charter School.

Michael graduated from the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School and University of Pittsburgh. He earned an MSW from the University of Michigan. Michael is a Social Worker and works at the McClendon Center

The couple resides in Washington, D.C.