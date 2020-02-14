You are going to crave this easy Israeli quiche

By Leanne Shor

Americans don’t have nearly the appreciation that Israelis do for quiche. In the States, it’s an unimaginative brunch addition that never really shines. But in Israel, it’s the star of many lunch tables and an incredible dairy dinner. Not to mention Shavuot, which could be called the “quiche holiday.”

So what makes this Israeli-style quiche, known as a pashtida, so different than what you find elsewhere?

First, the filling is far more creamy than eggy. A combination of three cheeses, milk and a touch of cream make this pashtida luxurious and rich.

Second, most traditional quiches have a pie crust bottom and are open on the top. In Israel, you can find many types of quiche — with crispy layers of phyllo dough, flaky puff pastry or even thinly sliced potatoes.

The beauty of this recipe is that you can easily switch up the vegetables in the filling depending on your taste and what you have. As long as you keep the cheese and milk ratios the same, you can be creative. Other combinations I love are sautéed mushrooms and onion, and leek and goat cheese.

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed but cold

2 Yukon Gold potatoes, partially steamed and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 eggs

1 zucchini

1 onion

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup whole milk

½ cup shredded Manchego

½ cup shredded Parmesan

3-4 tablespoons Boursin cheese

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Beaten egg for egg wash

Sesame seeds

Directions

Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Sauté the onion and zucchini in 2 tablespoons olive oil until tender and slightly caramelized. Set aside in a bowl to cool slightly.

Spray a 9- or 10-inch pie pan with nonstick cooking spray, then drizzle the remaining tablespoon olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Spread the thinly sliced potatoes over the bottom of the pan in a circular pattern, each piece overlapping slightly. Set aside.

In a medium-size bowl, whisk the 3 eggs, cream, milk, Parmesan, Manchego and Boursin to combine. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper.

Add the sautéed vegetables to the egg and milk mixture, stir to combine. Pour the mixture over the potatoes in the pan.

Cut a large 11-inch circle out of the puff pastry. Place the pastry on top of the filling in the pan. Gently fold the edges under and crimp. Brush the beaten egg on top and sprinkle generously with sesame seeds.

Bake for 45-50 minutes, until the top is a deep golden brown.

Serve with a big leafy salad and fried eggplant.

