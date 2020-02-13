Out & About Feb. 13 By - - February 13, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Tumblr Mix Print Federation’s Pitch Night Photos by Audrey Rothstein Photography. Courtesy of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington Attendees at The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Pitch Night 2020 on Feb. 6. Julien Guttman, left, co-chair of Federation’s Next Gen Task Force, talks with Kevin Fishkind, chair of Federation’s United Jewish Endowment Fund Grants Committee. Jeffrey Rum and Jonathan Schilit at Pitch Night. Attendees at Pitch Night. CES JDS Senior Siyum A cappella group Shir Madness performs at the senior siyum on Feb. 7 for Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School. Photo provided. The Bellas family attends the senior siyum, held at B’nai Israel Congregation. Photo provided.