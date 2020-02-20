Leon Wurmser, of Towson, passed away on Feb. 15. He was 89. He is survived by his children, Daniel Wurmser (Mimi Trumbach), David (Meyrav) Wurmser and Yoram Wurmser (Nina Sonenberg); siblings Peter, Esther and Werner Wurmser; grandchildren, Michelle and Matthew Wurmser, Tidhar Wurmser, and Serena, Sylvie and Charlotte Wurmser. He is predeceased by his wife, Zdenka Wurmser (nee Koudelova), sister Ruth Wurmser and parents, Lilly and Alfred Wurmser. Services entrusted to Sol Levinson & Bros.