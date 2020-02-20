Diane Sugar Stickler of Highlands Ranch, Colo., died on Feb. 13. She was devoted mother of Laura Santeler, Elizabeth Pincus and David Pincus (Kristen); loving sister of Mark Sugar (Fran) and Marjorie Sugar; beloved grandmother of Jennie Santeler-Kruse (Jeff), Matthew Santeler (Kristin), Jeffrey Pincus, Naomi Pincus, Irving Pincus and Natalie Pincus; cherished great-grandmother to Leia; loving aunt to Joshua, Seth, Peter, Nathan and Katie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Naomi Vigderhouse Sugar and Samuel Sugar. Donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.