Neil Segal, of Potomac, died on Feb. 9. He is survived by his caring wife, Mimi; his daughter, Angela Segal Glazer (Joel Glazer); sons, Devon Segal (Shari) and Noel Segal. Neil is also survived by four grandchildren, Arielle, Briana, Dylan and Zoey; and his sister, Nina Olin. Contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.