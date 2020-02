David K. Schneider, of Gaithersburg, died on Feb. 3. He was the beloved usband of Victoria Schneider, devoted father of Jenna and Elise Schneider, cherished son of Milton Schneider and the late Barbara Schneider, and loving brother of Ron Schneider (Barbara Hoss-Schneider). Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.