Martin Horowitz, of Baltimore, died Feb. 12. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Edith R. Horowitz (nee Warach); granddaughter Rebecca Jenna Horowitz; and parents, Sarah and Bernard Horowitz. He is survived by his children, Dr. Mindy Horowitz (Mark Mellman) of Washington, David (Nancy) Horowitz, Judith Horowitz (Joshua Ottenberg), and Dr. Ruth Horowitz (Dr. Carl Shanholtz); sister, Marcia (Michael) Resnick; grandchildren, Yedeedya (Betsy) Mellman, Aryeh (Talya) Mellman, Mira Mellman, Jacob Horowitz (fiancée Jessica Rodriguez), Samuel Ottenberg, Juliet Ottenberg, Adina Shanholtz (fiancée Victoria Kealiher), and Elise Shanholtz; and great-granddaughter, Genesis Rose Horowitz. Services entrusted to Sol Levinson & Bros.