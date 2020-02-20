Virginia Malone Grunley

Ginny Malone Grunley died peacefully at her home in Potomac on Feb. 2, surrounded by her loving family. She was 67.

Ginny was born on the west side of Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 9, 1952. She met and fell in love with Ken Grunley during her sophomore year at Kent State University. Ginny graduated 1974 with a bachelor of arts degree in early childhood education. She and Ken were married in Ohio in 1975, and then moved to the Washington area, where Ken had grown up, to begin their 44 years of marriage together.

Ginny began her career as a nursery school teacher and soon thereafter owned and taught at her own school. She served for decades as the secretary of Grunley Construction Corporation.

Survivors include her husband, Ken; her children, Adam (Aimee) and Lauren; grandchildren, Hudson and Blake; and nieces and nephews, Andrew, Todd, Noah, Siena, Logan and Gracen.

Donations may be made to Friends of Cancer Research or Washington Hebrew Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care