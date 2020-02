Lenore Cohen of Potomac and formerly of Cherry Hill, N.J., died on Feb. 3. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Franklin Cohen; devoted mother of David Cohen (Rabbi Deborah Bodin Cohen), Bruce Cohen and Marc Cohen (David Hogue); loving grandmother of Arianna, Jesse and Ezra. Donations can be made to Beth Chai in Bethesda. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.