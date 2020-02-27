Around Town Feb. 27

“Complicity” screening

George Washington University students gather on Jan. 26 to watch the Holocaust film “Complicity” and have a question and answer session with survivors. The program was sponsored by the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Life.

Lost Meaning

Attorney Matt Lavine led a session titled “From Deuteronomy to Dershowitz: A History of Lost Meaning,” at Tikvat Israel Congregation’s “university” on Feb. 23.

Bubble soccer

Players at Berman Hebrew Academy keep their eye in the ball during a game of bubble soccer on Feb. 22.

Youth group convention

BBYO members from the Washington area attend the youth group’s international convention in Dallas this month.