Mark Koenigsberg, 73, was a lifelong resident of Washington and Montgomery County. After his tour of duty in the Army, Mark joined the Montgomery County

Police Department, where he served as a police officer for 16 years followed by 28 years as a fraud investigator at SunTrust Bank. Upon retirement, volunteered with the MCP Financial Crimes Unit.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa; her wife, Christa; and three grand fur babies. Donations can be made to The American Heart Association or The Fraternal Order of Police (Montgomery County).