Gerald Carmen, of Rockville, passed away on Feb. 20. He was born in 1931 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and lived in Rockville for the past 45 years. He was the son of Irving and Dora (Schneider) Carmen and the husband of the late Phyllis (Rutta) Carmen, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.

Gerald attended City College of New York and was in the Army during the

Korean War. After moving to Maryland, he worked for the May Company for 26 years as an internal auditor. Upon retiring, he embraced many volunteer opportunities including making and distributing food at Martha’s Table for 14 years.

He is survived by his children, Miriam Cohen (Barry) and David Carmen (Shari); his grandchildren, Hillary, Eva, Elyse and Julie; his great-granddaughter, Lyla; and his brother, Allen Carmen. He is predeceased by his sister, Carol Ackerman.

Donations in Gerald’s memory can be made to Martha’s Table. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.