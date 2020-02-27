Annette Aaron Berg passed away peacefully at the age of 56 on Feb. 19, after battling cancer for three years.

She was born on June 24, 1963, in Washington. She was a successful gallery owner and art connoisseur.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Berg; father, Javier Cabada; sister, Sabrina Reilly; niece, Hannah; and nephew, Jake. She is preceded in death by her mother, Consuelo Pilares.

Donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, or the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.