U-Md. student arrested for anti-Semitic harassment

By Carolyn Conte

A University of Maryland student was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of electronic communication harassment, telephone misuse and racial crime regarding anti-Semitic text messages sent to a Jewish student.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the victim received anti-Semitic messages on her cellphone Dec. 10 at about 8:18 p.m. According to UMPD News, the campus police were notified two days later. An investigative detective was assigned to the case and discovered his multiple harrasments to the victim.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Muqarrab Ahmed Abdullah, 24, Feb. 27. As a result, UMPD increased patrols by the Rosenbloom Hillel Center.

Abdullah did not know the victim.

“Hate has no place on our campus, and we thank UMPD for holding our community accountable,” said the University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion in a public statement. “To our Jewish friends, co-workers, fellow students, colleagues, and alumni we stand with you. We aim to support you in the ways that you need.”