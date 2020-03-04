Letters | March 4, 2010

Advice for the bar mitzvah boy

Regarding “Hardened hearts at the U.S.-Mexico border” (Voices, Feb. 27): It is commendable that Adiv Brooks-Rubin is showing sympathy to the illegals on the Mexican border. It`s sad that conditions are so bad in their countries.

Maybe what we should do is open our borders to everybody who wants to seek a better life. But a better plan would be to send experts, like the Peace Corps, to these countries to help them improve their economies. Israel is doing just that in many African countries. Who knows? Adiv might be one of the first to volunteer.

WILLIAM STEIN

Gaithersburg

Bernie and Mike and Rashida and Ilhan

In reading this week’s editorial “Bernie and Mike” (Feb. 27), I find it incredible that, as a Jewish targeted publication, you seem to give former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg only a slight edge in your endorsement. You did not mention that both Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), both unapologetic anti-Israel, anti-Semitic politicians, are very actively stumping for and with Bernie Sanders.

You further state the danger of an “anti-Semitic surge on the white right from the White House down” without mentioning the corresponding and more dangerous fact that the woke members of the Democratic Party with its anti-Israel, anti-Semitic dogma is growing by leaps and bounds. And please stop with this constant inference that Donald Trump is anti-Semitic. His administration has more Jews in influential positions (Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner, for example) than his predecessors, as well as a Jewish daughter, Jewish sons-in-law and Jewish grandchildren. His policies have been pro-Israel, and he is actually trying to stop the rampant anti-Semitism on the college campuses across the country.

IRA REESE

Olney

Change of mind on physician-assisted suicide

Regarding “Physician-assisted suicide and the slippery slope” (Voices, Feb. 20): I am originally from the Netherlands, and in the late 1990s my eldest brother there was diagnosed with skin melanoma, which is almost always fatal. I traveled several times to the Netherlands, and on my last visit to see him, his oncologist took me to his office and informed me that “there was absolutely no hope for him.”

My sister-in-law informed me that my brother had chosen physician-assisted suicide. I was against it for religious reasons.

My other two brothers, also living in the Netherlands, approved. I asked her what was involved in the process, and she explained that it had to be approved by two doctors, one being the oncologist, the other one his private physician.

Then on top of it a court-appointed lawyer had to present a full report to a local court, who would make the final decision. Once approved, my brother’s life would be terminated by a physician approved by the court.

My brother was in a lot of pain toward the end of what had been a beautiful life. The whole process, although very clinical, and obviously tough to absorb for the loved ones, was done with absolute dignity, and impressed me so much that later I changed my opinion about it. It was not easy and I struggled with it for some time, but in the end what was most important for everyone was that my brother was able to make a clear decision, with the help of his family, that this is how he wanted to end his own life. And lets not forget that! It was his life.

A. MAARTEN SINGELENBERG

North Bethesda