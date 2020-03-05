Raymond Melvyn Zimmet, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 27. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Zimmet; devoted father of Brian Zimmet (Gilda), Jeffrey Zimmet (Neda) and Glenn Zimmet (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Aaron, Olin, Levi, William, Benji, Flora, Rosie and Tessa. Raymond is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Rose Zimmet, and his sister, Joan (nee Zimmet) Minsky. Donations can be made to the University of Virginia Law School Foundation (In memory of Raymond M. Zimmet, Class of 1961), 580 Massie Road, Charlottesville, VA 22093.

