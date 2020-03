Anne Ravin, of Columbia, died on Feb. 25. She was the beloved wife of the late William avin; devoted mother of Laurie, Jon Andrew and Scott Ravin; cherished grandmother of ayme and Chelsey Kantor; and loving great-grandmother of Lexi Ravin, and Grace and ackson Stanley. Donations can be made to Hadassah. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.