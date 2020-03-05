Leonard Goldinger, of Rockville, passed away on Feb. 22. The cause was Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 85. Born in Philadelphia, Len grew up in Salisbury and Baltimore. He graduated from City College and the University of Maryland. He retired from the Navy department (Military Sealift Command) in 1989. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 ears, Carolyn Friedman Goldinger; children, Ellen Greenway (Rob), of Silver Spring, and Stephen Goldinger, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and four grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, Sam and Danny; a brother, Milton Goldinger (Lee) of Oshkosh, Wisc.; and many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.