Paul Freiman passed away on Feb. 27. He was 92. Born in Baltimore, he was the dearly beloved husband of 66 years to Phyllis (Nechamkin) Freiman; devoted father of Ilene Aiken (Glenn Simons), the late Howard Freiman, and Julie Groff (Mark); loving brother of Joseph Freiman (Rita), the late Bernard Freiman (the late Mignon), and Hyson Freiman (Rhona); cherished grandfather of Gary Aiken (Brooke), Andy Aiken (Julia Tong), Jill Alarcon (Tito), Stephanie Groff (Barret Claunch) and Hayley Groff (Steve Bernard); adored great-grandfather of Emmett Aiken, Tyler Aiken, Luciana Alarcon, Evelyn Tong Aiken and Anabel Alarcon. Donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
