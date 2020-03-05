Bertha “Berdie” Firestone, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 29. She was the beloved wife of he late David Firestone; devoted mother of Michael (Lisa) and Richard (Cai-Yen) Firestone and Janice (Michael) Grillo; and dear grandmother of Jilian, Zachary and Adam (fiancee, Brittany antis), Mei Rose (Adam Perino) and Joshua (Halley) Firestone and Greg and Kevin (Erica) Letow. She was the loving great-grandmother of Julianna and Emilia Letow, Violet Perino and Emersyn Firestone. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice.