

Charles David Korn Buckles will celebrate his bar mitzvah at Ohr Kodesh Congregation on March 14. Charlie will be the second generation of his family to become a bar mitzvah at Ohr Kodesh. His family have been members for three generations.

Charlie is a seventh-grader at The Bullis School. He plays travel baseball with Diamond Skills 13U and also for The Bullis School. Charlie loves to travel and spend time at Rehoboth Beach.

Celebrating Charlie’s bar mitzvah will be his maternal grandmother, Maria Korn (David Korn z’l), and aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends who are traveling from Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Wyoming.