Chaya Kranz of Silver Spring, Aharon Zaks of Modi’in Illit, Israel, and Josh and Shiffy Fox of Lawrence, N.Y., joyfully announce the engagement of their children, Chana Tzirel Zaks to Yitzy Fox of Lawrence. Chana Tzirel is a graduate of Berman Hebrew Academy, in Rockville, and a cum laude honors graduate of Sy Syms School of Business and Stern College for Women in New York, N.Y.

She works at the New Teacher’s Center in New York and teaches at the Kings Bay Y in Brooklyn. Chana Tzirel is the founder of Paint Party NYC. She is the proud granddaughter of Rabbi and Mrs. Herzel and Miriam Kranz of Silver Spring. Rabbi Kranz is the senior rabbi of the Silver Spring Jewish Center in Kemp Mill.

Yitzy Fox went to high school at Yeshiva of Far Rockaway, then Rabbi Ilsan’s Yeshiva and the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem. Afterward, he went to the Yeshiva Gedolah of Five Towns. Yitzy graduated from Touro College and is a CPA candidate. The couple celebrated their engagement on March 1 at the Silver Spring Jewish Center.