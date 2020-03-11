Sol Blaufeld, of Kensington, died on Feb. 23. He was 94. The son of the late Isadore

and Sara Blaufeld, Sol Blaufield was a survivor of five Nazi concentration camps before his liberation by U.S. troops on April 29, 1944. He immigrated to America in 1947 and fondly remembered waking up one morning to the ship he was on entering New York Harbor and seeing the Statue of Liberty. He learned English, became a citizen, and worked his way up to general manager of Giant Food. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Blaufeld; sons, Steve Blaufeld and Michael Blaufeld; and grandchildren, Justin Blaufeld and Kara Blaufeld.