Ruth Lewis, of Potomac, passed away on Feb. 28. Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the beloved wife of the late Bernard (Barney) Lewis for almost 60 years. She was the devoted mother of Michelle Tow (Leonard) and Paul Lewis (Barbara).

She was the dear grandmother of Michael (Debbie) Tow, Jeffrey (Sara) Tow, Neil Tow (Rachel Schwartz), Joe (Yara Martinez) Lewis and Mark (Elizabeth) Lewis.

She was the loving great-grandmother of Seth, Josh, Danny, Rebecca, Samantha, Jake, Dara and Micah Tow; and Jack and Max Lewis.

Contributions may be made to Congregation Har Shalom, the Alzheimer’s Association and Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice.