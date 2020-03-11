Chelsea Sackel (nee Herbst), passed away on March 4 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Morris B. “Moe” Sackel; her sister, Helen Marksamer; and her parents, Tillie and Louis Herbst. She is survived by her devoted children, Howard (Heidee) Sackel and Chana Phyllis (late Rusty) Mason; her brother, Alvin Herbst; her grandchildren, Ilyse (Roger) Rogozenski, Tracey Sackel (Mark Tran), Marni (Liam) Corsaro and Yonah Levy; and by her great-grandchildren, Emma and Hunter Rogozenski.

Contributions may be sent to Mishkan Torah Synagogue, 10 Ridge Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770. Services entrusted to Sol Levinson & Bros.