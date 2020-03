Elaine Troy, of Rockville, died on March 3. She was the beloved wife of Bernard Troy; devoted mother of Daniel (Dr. Cheryl Horowitz) Troy, Gil (Linda Adams) Troy and Tevi (Kami) Troy. She was the dear sister of Irwin (Lenore) Gerson; and cherished grandmother of Aaron, Leora and Ariel Troy, Lia Troy and Yoni, Aviv, Dina, Ezra, Ruthie, Rina and Noah Troy.

Contributions may be made to the Friends of Israel Defense Forces, 60 East 42nd St., Ste. 1820, New York, NY 10165.