Samuel Ziskind, of Alexandria, died on Feb. 2. He was 102.

The son of the late David and Rachel Ziskind, he received a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College (Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa) and a master’s degree from Yale University.

As a sergeant in the Army during World War II, he was a reporter for Stars and Stripes and manager of an Army rest and recreation area. From 1947 to 1980, he was managing editor of Army Digest/Soldiers. He was included in a U.S. Army, Public Relations Hall of Fame display that was destroyed in the terrorist plane crash into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. He was also editor of Agudas Achim Congregation’s Bulletin from 1960 to 1980.

He was married to the late Edith (Landau) Ziskind for 70 years. He is survived by a son, Burton (Les) Ziskind, of Alexandria; and a daughter, Michele (Larry) Jonas. He is also survived by grandsons, David and Ben Ziskind, and Rabbi Simcha Ziskind; and great-grandchildren, Ezra, Micah, Levi, Batsheva, Leba, Brucha, Tehila

and Adina.