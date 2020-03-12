‘Out of an abundance of caution,’ Simcha and Celebrations Expo to be rescheduled

Out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus situation, the organizers of this weekend’s 2020 Simcha and Celebrations Expo at the Bender JCC in Rockville announced the event is being rescheduled, with the new date to be determined.

The event, presented by the Bender JCC of Greater Washington and Washington Jewish Week, was originally scheduled for this Sunday, March 15. It features local vendors and showcases the rental spaces that the Bender JCC has on offer for hosting celebrations.

There will be an online expo at washingtonjewishweek.com/simchaexpo through June 30. The new date for the physical expo will be reported once it is available.