You Should Know… Adam Lazrus

Adam Lazrus, 30, is an avid marathoner who has competed in races in all 50 states. His most recent race was in Maui, Hawaii, in January. He ran his first in 2011 as a junior at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

And last summer, he and his wife, Rebecca Chinsky, ran a race in Reykjavik, Iceland, while on their honeymoon.

A graduate of Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Lazrus is a software developer for Siana Technology LLC in Columbia.

What was your most recent marathon?

I traveled to Maui, Hawaii, with my wife and ran in a marathon called Maui Ocean Front Marathon. In total, I ran 70 marathons and in every state in the United States. A marathon is 26 miles, in general.

How do you prepare for a marathon? How do you do to stay in shape when you are not running in a marathon?

My diet consists of a lot of carbs such as pasta, bagels and breads. I eat carbs all the time. I stay in shape with mostly running and add some pull-ups and push-ups. I do about 10 to 12 marathons a year. I don’t go to the gym at all.

What was your favorite marathon?

I really liked Minneapolis and St. Paul [Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon], because it’s a larger course with scenic rivers, lakes and pretty flat where you can run faster.

What was your best time as a runner?

My best time as a runner was 2 hours, 37 minutes and 30 seconds. It was in 2018 for the Tunnel Light Marathon in Washington State. It was a very fast race with a lot of downhills for picking up speed.

How do you unwind after running a marathon with such challenges as flatlands and up hills against a clock?

After a race, I unwind by hanging around at the finish line. There’s always a bit of a party and food available. I might walk a bit while eating or sit. I learned that drinking chocolate milk after a race is great, because it has protein and is good when you’re done. Then, usually, it’s back to the hotel, chillaxing and go out to dinner.

Do you have any marathons in the future?

Yes, in May. I am doing a 100 mile race at Harper’s Ferry. I never did a 100 mile race. I think it will take me about 15 hours straight. But, I will stop a bit to eat and then run again, taking short breaks throughout the race.

Tell me about your trip to Alaska with your wife and parents.

We went sightseeing and hiking on a glacier. The glacier is a huge chunk of ice with parts melted, and it’s interesting how the glacier formed with some flat areas. You must be careful. We went with a tour group of people who are experts and show you where to go.

What’s your favorite Jewish holiday?

I like Sukkot a lot, because I like being outside and eating the foods associated

with Sukkot. Sukkot welcomes the autumn season following Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Fall is my favorite season with just how beautiful it is.

What is your favorite Jewish food?

Matzah ball soup. My mom makes it often and usually for the holidays.

How has your Jewish upbringing enhanced your performance as an athlete and competitor?

Being Jewish has [made] me believe I can be a runner and has empowered me to compete in marathon races. From a young age, my faith has taught me to set a lot of goals for myself and to succeed. WJW

