Letters | March 18, 2020

Synagogue outreach to Wandering J

Interesting story about The Wandering J, a blue and white van out of the Bender JCC of Greater Washington (“The Wandering J makes MoCo journey to celebrate Purim,” Mar 12). Seems like a good and fun idea to bring celebration of Jewish holidays, in this case, Purim, to various communities around the region.

I noticed that one of the stops was Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County. Let’s be clear: Beth El had plenty of activities to fully celebrate Purim.

There was the Bit o’ Megillah for small children, a Purim carnival for all, full megillah readings on March 9 and 10 and Megillah Madness, a musical revue of the Purim story including singing, dancing and the Beth El band.

The Wandering J is always welcome, but when it comes to celebrating Jewish holidays, Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County gets it done.

JEROME DANOFF

Bethesda