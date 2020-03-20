Stephanie Share, of Montgomery Village, passed away suddenly on March 13 at the age of 60. She was born in Baltimore on April 3, 1959, to Jack and Beverly Share. She attended the University of Maryland and then went on to earn a master of education degree. After graduating, Stephanie dedicated her life to teaching elementary school. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her mother, Beverly Share; brother, Mike (Susan) Share; niece, Melanie Share (Chuck Sebian-Lander); and many loving friends. Stephanie was predeceased by her father, Jack Share.

Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.