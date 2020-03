Robert I. Lipsher, of Bethesda, passed away on March 9. He was the beloved husband of Lisa Benjamin; devoted father of Jessica Megan Lipsher and Catherine Anne Lipsher; and loving brother of Molly Lipsher. Donations can be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.