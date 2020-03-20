Caryn J. Issacs

Caryn J. Isaacs (nee Golland), of Brooklandville, passed away on March 15 at the age of 69. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Frederick A. Isaacs; children, Yisroel “Scott” (Rachel) Isaacs, Marc Isaacs and Jessica Isaacs; brother, Allen (Sheryl) Golland; and grandchildren, Shlomo, David, Ahuva, Shira, Yehuda and Seth Isaacs. She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Bernard Golland. Contributions may be sent to Beth Joseph Congregation, 515 E Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.