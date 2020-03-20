William Nichols Fishbein, of Darnestown, passed away on March 6. He was the beloved husband of Eileen Fishbein; devoted father of Julie Dean Saba, Thomas Marlon Fishbein (Veronica Gomez-Lobo) and Richard Steven Fishbein (Claudia Urjel); loving brother of Darla Strouse and the late Ronald Fishbein; cherished grandfather of Dylan, Daniela, Anna, Jesse and Victoria. Donations can be made to The Vivien Thomas Scholarship Fund of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg

Funeral Care.