Rose Belmont, of Rockville, died on March 9. She was born on Jan. 25, 1925, in Washington and grew up in Southwest and Northeast. She contracted scarlet fever and rheumatic fever as a child and was bedridden for a time.

Rose was a lifelong Redskins and Senators/Nationals fan. Rose graduated from the University of Maryland in 1948. She went to work for the Federal Security Agency. Most of her 47 years of government service were in the Public Health Service. She also directed U.S. activities in the World Health Organization.

She is survived by nieces, Sarah and Barbara; and nephews, Randy and Robert. She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

