Gary Roger Barbarash, 74, of Rockville, died on March 7. He was the beloved husband of Sharon Barbarash; dear father and father-in-law of Brian (Keri) Barbarash, Tiffany (Frank) Brazile and the late Tanya Barbarash; cherished grandfather of Lev and Fiona; dedicated brother of Rick and the late Edmund and Bradley; beloved uncle, great-uncle and friend. Donations may be made to the FSHD Society (fshdsociety.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.