Marvin “Popi” Swartz, 93, passed away peacefully on March 8 at Brookdale Potomac Senior Living. Marvin was born on Sept. 15, 1926, and raised in Winston-Salem, N.C.. From a young age, Marvin found solace in his studies of science and the universe. After graduating high school at age 16, he went to the Naval Academy at Annapolis. He eventually left the academy, graduating with a bachelor of science degree from Wake Forest College.

In 1948, Marvin married Frances Berger, and they had three children. In 1959 Marvin and his family moved to Virginia, and later to Silver Spring, after he was hired as a solar physicist for NASA, where he worked until he retired in 2006.

Marvin is survived by his children, Steven, Brian and Iris; his daughters-in-law, Barbara and Barbara; his son-in-law, Robert; his grandchildren, Kimberly, Scott and James; his great-granddaughter-in-law, Amy; as well as his great-grandchildren, Luke, Jude and River. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.