Raymond Kurlander, of Silver Spring, died on March 18. He was 94. He received a bachelor’s degree from New York University, and went on to become treasurer of the city of Alexandria; director of the Bureau of Accounts and Statistics, Civil Aeronautics Board; and comptroller of the Office of Management and Budget, Civil Aeronautics Board. He was also president of the Maryland Federation, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, in Aspen Hill; and a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital in Washington.

He was married to the late Ruth Kurlander. He was the father of Pamela Gail O’Dell and the late Linda B. Strauss. Other survivors include grandchildren, Amanda Dale Katzer, Jody Melissa Strauss-Silverman, Allison Jai O’Dell and Jeffrey Steven O’Dell; and great-grandchildren, Ellie Joon Wheatley and Cole Katzer.