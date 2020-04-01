Sigmund Joseph Liberman

Sigmund “Sig” Joseph Liberman, of Silver Spring, died on March 21, at the age of 93. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley Eppel Liberman, his devoted sons, Dr. Mark (Zoraima) of Naples, Fla., and Lawrence (Donna) Liberman of Spotsylvania, Va.; his cherished grandchildren, Lauren, Justin, Jessica, Carly, Alec and Joshua Liberman and Keyla Padilla; and caring brother-in-law, William Eppel of Rockville. He is predeceased by his parents, and brother, Mitchell.

Sig was born in Tampa, Fla., but grew up in Oldsmar, Fla. He enlisted in the Navy out of Clearwater High School in 1943, and stayed in the active Reserves for 20 years, also serving in the Korean War.

A graduate of the University of Florida Law School, he received his master’s degree in taxation from Georgetown University. Sig spent his career with the U.S. government as a tax attorney, serving as assistant director of the Interpretative Division in the Office of Chief Counsel at the IRS. He also was international membership chairman of B’nai B’rith. Sig was a 32 degree Mason and a Shriner.

Contributions may be made to the ADL or to Shaare Tefila Congregation.